Metn residents urge underground power lines

Residents of Metn district awoke early Wednesday to find workers installing controversial high-voltage power lines, leading to a brief altercation with Internal Security Forces members.



One local cited a World Health Organization report from 2002 that said such overhead lines were "potentially cancerous".



Shortly after the scuffle, a meeting was held between the mayors of Beit Meri, Ain Saade, Mansourieh and Fanar.



"The Mkalles power line is the only line which gives this area electricity and we can't get more electricity [without the new high-voltage line]," he told The Daily Star.



Residents said they were not against power lines, but demanded they be placed underground.



The power lines will be at 1,900 meters above sea level and no homes are within 10 meters of the lines except for one building, Chedid claimed.



As for residents protesting, Fanar Mayor Georges Salameh told The Daily Star that Cabinet agreed to compensate any residents who were endangered by the power lines.



The Kataeb Party, which has long been critical of the plan to install high-voltage lines in the Metn area, stood in solidarity with the families.

...