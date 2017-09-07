Women ride out the cycle of male-dominated biking

Sweat pouring into your eyes, your legs screaming for a break and every breath filling your lungs with burning cold air may not be everyone's idea of an ideal day out of Beirut, but for a growing number of women in Lebanon, cycling is now the hobby of choice.



Sukar is one of a growing number of women taking up sports cycling and daily commuting by bike.



Jrad said, there is still a large gap between men and women biking in Lebanon.



Sokhn owns Cycling Circle, a company arranging bike trips and trying to promote bike culture in Lebanon.



That's why The Bike Kitchen, his bike shop in Badaro, six months ago started arranging "Ladies' Nights".



There are 35 women in The Bike Kitchen's female-only group, and they are receiving bike-fixing and road-survival tips.



It's important that some of them go through with it and actually start biking because, in order to spread the idea of biking, women have to be visible in the bike lanes of Beirut and on the roads of Lebanon, he said.

