Berri schedules legislative sessions

Speaker Nabih Berri said Wednesday that Parliament would meet in two day-and-night legislative sessions later this month to study and approve a raft of draft laws and proposals listed on the agenda. The decision came after Berri chaired a meeting of Parliament's Secretariat at his Ain al-Tineh residence to draw up the agenda of the legislative sessions set for Sept. 19 and 20 .



It was not immediately known whether the 2017 draft state budget would be included on the agenda.



"There is no problem or any differences because the [draft budget] will eventually be decided by [Parliament's] general assembly," Berri was quoted as saying by a number of lawmakers. He stressed the need to implement draft laws that have been endorsed by Parliament and to avoid ignoring a large number of these laws.



Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra, a member of Parliament's Secretariat, said that among other things to be discussed during the legislative sessions, lawmakers would consider a draft law concerning taxes on companies commissioned to explore for oil and gas in Lebanon's territorial waters.

...