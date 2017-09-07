Slain soldiers’ families slam Daesh deal, demand justice

Families of slain soldiers killed by Daesh (ISIS) criticized the Hezbollah deal that saw the bodies returned, saying they would've preferred the remains not be exhumed in this manner.



Youssef, nevertheless, said that the families did recognize the circumstances and the limited options available to authorities as being either continuing the battle against Daesh and never finding out the servicemen's fate, or striking a deal with the terrorist group in order to find the bodies.



A deal brokered by Hezbollah last month to conclude an Army offensive against the militants, which saw over 600 Daesh fighters and their families who had been holed up in Lebanon's mountainous northeastern border region since 2014 granted safe passage to eastern Syria's Deir al-Zor province.



Youssef also said the families were committed to moving forward with the case and holding those responsible for the deaths accountable.



Youssef said that the families have requested that Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk not attend the funeral procession Friday.



The families criticized the timing of that operation, saying that it impacted the case of the nine missing soldiers.

...