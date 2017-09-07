Lebanon declares Friday day of mourning for fallen heroes

A state funeral will be held later this week during a national day of mourning for 10 Lebanese soldiers after DNA tests Wednesday verified the identities of remains retrieved from the Lebanese-Syrian border area belonged to the missing servicemen. The Lebanese Army announced that DNA testing had positively identified samples from the bodies found on the Lebanese-Syrian border near the northeastern town of Arsal matched those taken from the family members of missing soldiers.



In a closed-door meeting with the families, attended by Ayyoub and Military Judge Saqr Saqr, Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun revealed the results, thus bringing the three years of uncertainty for the families of the missing men to a close.



In a meeting with the families of the abducted soldiers and the fallen servicemen in the Army's northeast Lebanon offensive, Hariri offered his condolences to the families.



After the meeting with Hariri in the Grand Serail, members of the families of captured soldiers lamented the fate of their children, saying the servicemen paid with their lives for the sake of Lebanon.

