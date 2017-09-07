Army seeks arrest of Mustafa Hujeiri: sources

The Lebanese Army called for an assertive effort in arresting Sheikh Musataf al-Hujeiri, following his son's confession regarding his involvement in the 2014 clashes in northeast Lebanon, a local daily reported Thursday.



Citing security sources, Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that the Lebanese Army Command is adamant on arresting Hujeiri, adding that his involvement in several terrorist cases is undeniable.



Mustafa Hujeiri has been involved with issue of the Lebanese servicemen that were held hostage by both Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham when they briefly overran Arsal in 2014 .



The militants later withdrew from the town taking with them over 30 Army and police personnel.

...