Stay away from political bickering: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday called on politicians to avoid squabbling over the issue of the fallen servicemen, adding that Daesh (ISIS) is responsible for the deaths.



Hariri began the Cabinet session with a minute of silence for the fallen Lebanese Army soldiers.



Over 30 servicemen were taken hostage by the group in 2014 in the northeastern town of Arsal, when Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – then known as the Nusra Front – briefly overran the town.



The fate of 10 Army soldiers remained unknown until a deal was brokered by Hezbollah last month to conclude an Army offensive against Daesh militants in the northeastern border.

