Aoun to head state funeral for slain soldiers

Aoun will speak at the ceremony, which will be held in Yarze's Defense Ministry.



Separately, President Aoun held a number of meetings at the Baabda Palace with officials and religious leaders.



Earlier Thursday, Aoun received former President Amine Gemayel, the two discussed the current events occurring domestically, regionally and internationally.



Aoun welcomed Versaldi's visit and praised Lebanon for being the country of coexistence.



Aoun also meet with former minister Karim Pakradouni.

...