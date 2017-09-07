Gemayel, Chamoun, Rifi blast government

Kataeb head MP Sami Gemayel, MP Dory Chamoun and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi Thursday criticized the government for what they claimed was falling in line with orders from Hezbollah during the recent "Fajr al-Joroud" operation.



However, the Kataeb head said the collapse in the government's power and its failure was partially reversed by the Lebanese Army's achievements in the battle against Daesh in the barrens around the northeastern border towns of Ras Baalbeck and al-Qaa.



Gemayel turned down a seat for his party in Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Cabinet when it was formed late last year, instead opting for the Kataeb to become a self-styled opposition party.

...