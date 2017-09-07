U.K. embassy to fly flag at half-mast to mark day of mourning



On his return to Lebanon, British Ambassador Hugo Shorter met with Lebanese Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun Thursday to congratulate the recent military operation near Ras Baalbeck and also express condolences for soldiers killed and wounded.



The Ambassador congratulated the Lebanese army on the military success of the "Fajr al-Jouroud" operation against Daesh (ISIS) militants on the Lebanese-Syrian border that began on Aug. 19 .



No details of the Army heads meeting with the U.S. officials was given.

...