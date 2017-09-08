Lebanon takes world stage for BBC debate

Some of the major debates taking place in the Lebanese political arena, civil society and around dinner tables will be introduced to millions across the globe Saturday after the first BBC World Questions to take place in the region was recorded in Beirut this week. The BBC World Service and the British Council joined forces to launch the World Questions radio program in February 2016 and has produced 14 iterations thus far.



The questions selected mean that when the BBC World Service's weekly audience of 71 million people listen to the conversation, they will dip into the issues of sectarianism in Lebanese politics and society; the enduring conflict over the history of the Lebanese Civil War that means it is not taught in schools; environmental degradation and the waste crisis in the country; the role of Hezbollah and its relation to government security apparatuses; youth involvement in politics and stoppering brain drain; and Lebanon's relation to the West and its regional neighbors.



The debate will be a snapshot of particular people at a particular time and place.

