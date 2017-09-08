Beirut Municipality working to clear street obstacles

In mid-July, Beirut Municipality teams began their ongoing campaign to removing illegally placed obstacles blocking roads and sidewalks across the capital. With the sheer number of makeshift flowerbeds, concrete-filled barrels and cars perpetually parked in front of homes and businesses across Beirut, it's unlikely that the campaign will be completed soon.



Although unlicensed occupancy of public spaces, whether permanent or temporary, can be met with a fine between LL700,000 ($467) and LL3,500,000, violations are still clearly seen across the capital.



In order to boost the campaign, the Beirut Municipality has been coordinating its inspection visits with the municipalities of surrounding areas in the suburbs of Beirut and local representatives of parties whose supporters live in each area.



NAHNOO has been actively working with the Beirut Municipality to improve the conditions of the heavily populated residential neighborhoods in the city.



NAHNOO recently held a joint seminar with the Beirut Municipality to create a different and improved urban plan for Al-Tariq al-Jadideh, an overcrowded neighborhood, so that people in that quarter and other areas in Beirut have better access to public spaces.

...