Army begins investigation into Arsal clashes

Lebanese Army Intelligence began investigations Thursday into individuals connected to the 2014 clashes in the northeast border town of Arsal with a raid on the house of controversial Sheikh Mustafa al-Hujeiri. Army Intelligence Wednesday received a request from Military Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr to investigate the Arsal clashes during which over 30 servicemen were taken captive.



The 2014 Arsal clashes began when militants from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – and Daesh (ISIS) briefly overran the town.



When they withdrew, they took more than 30 Lebanese Army soldiers and police officers as hostages.



The Daily Star has learned that the Army Intelligence investigation will focus on the terrorist groups' capture and murder of Lebanese soldiers. It will also look into those who assisted militants, interfered with the Army's work or carried out action against the military.



The source confirmed that Hujeiri is part of the investigation.



Hujeiri, the source added, is currently in Arsal.

...