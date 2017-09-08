MPs: Government bowed to Hezbollah

Kataeb head MP Sami Gemayel, MP Dory Chamoun and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi Thursday criticized the government for "falling in line" with orders from Hezbollah during the recent "Fajr al-Joroud" operation.



President Michel Aoun called for a Higher Defense Council meeting to be held Friday, following the state funeral for the slain soldiers.



The last Higher Defense Council meeting was held Aug. 8 whereby the country's top officials gave the Army the green light to go forward with its operations against Daesh in the Lebanese-Syrian border area.



Aoun also held a number of meetings at the Baabda Palace with officials and religious leaders.



Following the meeting, Gemayel said it was his duty to congratulate the president and the Army on the recent victory against Daesh.



Aoun welcomed Versaldi's visit and praised Lebanon for being the country of coexistence.

