Firefighters battle big Akkar, Sidon blazes

Civil Defense volunteers across the country battled yet more large fires Thursday as the Army stepped in to assist with a wildfire in North Lebanon's Akkar and a trash fire in South Lebanon's Sidon. Two Army helicopters were deployed to fight the fire in the northern Akkar region Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported.



In Sidon, firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a mountain of trash on the coastline south of the port city.



A source from the municipality of Sidon said the local government knew who was responsible for the fire.

