STL: Hariri bodyguards’ families recall their despair

Before Feb. 14, 2005, Ihsan Nasser lived a comfortable life married to a senior security guard of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



After a massive bomb targeting Hariri claimed the life of her husband in Beirut, the former housewife's life was turned upside down. Nasser was forced to begin a "new life" along with her two young daughters born in 1998 and 2002 .



Nasser laid the roses intended as a romantic gift on her husband's grave.



Lead legal representative of victims Peter Haynes guided the widow through the moments following the bombing through to the subsequent years, as her daughters grappled with the consequences of the event.



Both were bodyguards of the former prime minister and were also killed in the bombing.

...