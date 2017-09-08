Hariri urges end to bickering ahead of soldiers’ funerals

Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on officials and politicians Thursday to refrain from political bickering as Lebanon geared up to hold the state funeral for soldiers that had been killed in captivity by Daesh (ISIS).



The Cabinet session Thursday began with a minute of silence to commemorate the fallen soldiers.



The deal came at the tail end of an Army offensive on Daesh's positions in Lebanon along the northeastern border with Syria.



Despite the solemn occasion, Hariri was optimistic regarding the outcome of his visit to France last week, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.



At this point, it is in Lebanon's interests to remain far from tensions with all our friends and brethren".



He stressed that Lebanon was not part of any axis, but an active member of the international coalition against terrorism.



Minister of State for Presidency Affairs Pierre Raffoul, who represents the Free Patriotic Movement in the Cabinet, said as he was heading into the session that the FPM would vote on substituting Abu Zeid.



During its weekly meeting, the Future Movement supported Hariri's statements of disassociation.

