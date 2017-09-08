Coffins of Lebanese soldiers arrive at Defense Ministry

The funeral procession for the fallen soldiers began Friday, as government officials, religious leaders and international dignitaries arrived at the Defense Ministry in Yarze for a ceremony in honor of the servicemen.



Coffins carrying the remains of the abducted soldiers slain by Daesh (ISIS) will be transported from the Army Hospital in Badaro to the Defense Ministry, where a state funeral will be held in their honor.



Eight of the soldiers were held hostage by Daesh and later killed by the group.



The British Embassy in Lebanon would be marking the state funerals for the nine servicemen Friday by lowering their flags to half-mast.

