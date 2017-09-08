Higher Defense Council discusses Arsal investigation

The Higher Defense Council met Friday to discuss an investigation into the clashes on Lebanon's northeastern border, following the state funeral for fallen 10 soldiers.



The council discussed the country's security situation and the investigation on the circumstances around the abduction of Lebanese Army soldiers from the northeastern border.



Justice Minister Salim Jreissati, who also attended the meeting, said that the investigation of the events in Arsal will only address "criminal elements," in order to avoid politicizing the inquiry.

