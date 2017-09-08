A cedar tree for the Lebanese soldiers

A cedar tree was planted in a north Lebanon nature reserve Friday in honor of Lebanese soldiers killed in the "Fajr al-Joroud" offensive and the ten servicemen whose bodies were recently found on the border, state media said.



The administration of the Horsh Ehden Natural Reserve went up to the reserve Friday morning to plant the tree in honor of the slain Lebanese soldiers, the state-run National News Agency reported.



This most recent planting continues an initiative that has been running for the last couple of years, with the administration periodically planting cedar trees in honor of Lebanese soldiers killed while serving their country.

...