A day of mourning, a day of unity

The streets of Beirut were near-empty Friday, as private, public and commercial institutions closed their doors to participate in the national day of mourning declared by Prime Minister Saad Hariri to commemorate Lebanese soldiers killed on the northeastern border.



Lebanese officials paid their respects at the memorial, while embassies and foreign officials gave statements mourning the loss of the servicemen and offering their support to Lebanon.



After the official state funeral, the remains of each soldier were taken back to his hometown for burial.



Seif Hassan Ziblen's motorcade arrived in Chouf, and the soldier was laid to rest in the Chouf cedar reserve.



Lebanese residents across the country came together to mourn in unity and to support the families of the soldiers.

