Aoun: Probe will uncover those responsible for soldiers’ killings

An Army investigation into the circumstances that led to the abduction and killing of Lebanese soldiers by Daesh (ISIS) will pinpoint responsibility for those involved in the tragic events, President Michel Aoun said Friday. Aoun spoke during a meeting of the Higher Defense Council he chaired at the Baabda Palace to discuss the investigation he ordered into the clashes that erupted between the Lebanese Army and Daesh and Nusra Front militants after the two groups briefly overran the northeastern town of Arsal in August 2014 .



Gen. Joseph Aoun and chiefs of security apparatuses, came shortly after Aoun presided over a ceremony and a state funeral at the Defense Ministry in Yarze in honor of 10 fallen soldiers.



The council also discussed the security situation in the country and the investigation into the circumstances that led to the abduction and killing of Lebanese soldiers.



Hariri supported the investigation demanded by Aoun into the Arsal events, saying it has "no retaliatory or spiteful motives".

