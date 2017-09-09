UNRWA schools adopt new security steps

In light of recent clashes in the South Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has established new safety measures to be activated in the event of security incidents.



UNRWA aims to keep the school year on track at the restive camp in Sidon.



Despite not receiving full assurances from the camp's factions that clashes won't erupt again, UNRWA chose to start the school year and rely on the security measures in place to protect students and staff.



Khatib noted, however, that this year has seen a surge in registration at UNRWA schools located outside the camp in the port city of Sidon.

...