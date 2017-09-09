Victims served well by STL, except its pace: expert

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has dealt well with victims' family members throughout its investigation into the 2005 Beirut bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others, a victimology expert testified Friday – but there's frustration regarding the tribunal's speed. Dr. Rianne Letschert is rector magnificus at the University of Maastricht and a specialist in victimology – the study of the victims of crime and the psychological effects of their experience.



Letschert interviewed people categorized as victims by the tribunal – those who were hurt or lost family members in the bombing – and wrote a report detailing the experiences of these individuals.



Feeling empowered was important, Letschert explained, because many of the victims were facing a vast range of problems.

