World joins Lebanon on day of mourning

Local and international figures and institutions solemnly marked a day of mourning Friday for 10 Lebanese soldiers killed by terrorist groups.



The soldiers were killed in the aftermath of clashes in Arsal in 2014, when militants belonging to Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – briefly overran the northeastern border town.



Eight of the 10 soldiers commemorated Friday were held hostage by Daesh and later killed by the group.



MP Sami Gemayel tweeted that Lebanon should preserve the soldiers' legacy.



The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon offered its condolences to the Lebanese people and to the families of the slain soldiers, as well as to those soldiers killed during the Army's "Fajr al-Joroud" offensive, which was launched last month to rid Lebanon's northeastern border of extremists.



Lebanon also received condolences from the Italian Embassy.

