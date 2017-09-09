Lowered flags and nationwide grief

With the Lebanese flag flying at half-mast Friday, the recovered bodies of 10 missing soldiers killed by militants on the Lebanese border were laid to rest after a full state funeral in front of their families, the president and some of the country's highest-ranking officials. President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri, Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and other security apparatus chiefs flocked to Yarze's Defense Ministry to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.



"Pain and sadness are combined with feelings of pride and national dignity," Aoun said during his speech.



The president told the families of the fallen soldiers that it was his duty to offer his condolences, but it would not suffice.



Youssef, who was the unofficial spokesman for the families, looked weary and shrunken but maintained his habitual calm, controlled and defiant demeanor as he expressed his trust that President Aoun and Gen. Aoun would investigate the wider causes behind the soldiers' deaths.



Beary offered his condolences to the fallen soldiers' families.

...