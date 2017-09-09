Saudi minister calls for action against Iran, Hezbollah

A Saudi minister Friday fired a fresh verbal salvo against Iran and Hezbollah, accusing them of being at the root of terrorism and extremism in the world and calling for global action against them.



Sabhan urged the world to deal with Iran and Hezbollah in the same way it has been dealing with Daesh (ISIS) to eliminate the threat of terrorism and extremism posed by the militant organization, which has claimed responsibility for a string of deadly suicide bombings, killings and slayings across the world in the past few days.



Strained Saudi-Iranian ties took a turn for the worse Tuesday when Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir accused Iran of destabilizing the region through Hezbollah and "terrorist attacks".

...