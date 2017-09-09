US reiterates support for Lebanese Army

In this file photo, the Lebanese Army prepared for the fourth phase of Fajr al-Joroud offensive as the operation entered its sixth day on Thursday Aug 24, 2017. (The Daily Star/Lebanese Army, HO)
U.K. embassy to fly flag at half-mast to mark day of mourning
EU ambassador offers condolences to fallen soldiers
U.S. to continue support for Army
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
U.K. embassy to fly flag at half-mast to mark day of mourning
EU ambassador offers condolences to fallen soldiers
U.S. to continue support for Army
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE