Army leadership lauds President Aoun's support

Lebanon's top military commanders Saturday lauded the role President Michel Aoun played during the course of the recent Army offensive against Daesh (ISIS).



Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and top military commanders tasked with the recent "Fajr al-Joroud" operation to clear militants from Lebanon's northeastern border thanked president Aoun for his follow-up on the operation since its launch, on Aug. 19, until the cease-fire announcement on Aug. 27, a statement from Baabda Palace said.



President Aoun congratulated the Army for their victory in the battle against extremist groups during a meeting held Saturday at the presidential palace.

