MP Kanaan discusses power lines with Metn residents

MP Ibrahim Kanaan met with residents of Metn towns who are concerned about above-ground high-voltage power lines being installed in their areas, state media reported Saturday.



The residents of Mansourieh and Ain Saade are worried about the potential health risks of the power lines.



Residents of Mansourieh and Ain Saade awoke early Wednesday to find workers installing the high-voltage power lines and several quickly acted to register their displeasure, leading to a brief altercation with Internal Security Forces members.

...