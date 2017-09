Amal Movement MP and Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter Sunday defended Hezbollah, saying it is not a "terrorist party".



Zeaiter was commenting on remarks made Friday by Saudi Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan on Hezbollah.



In 2016, the Gulf Cooperation Council blacklisted Hezbollah as a terrorist group.



Amal Movement and Hezbollah are predominantly Shiite parties and are often referred to by local politicians as the "Shiite Bipartite" in Lebanon.

...