Minister of State for Administrative Development Inaya Ezzeddine renewed her party's call to strengthen Syrian-Lebanese relations, state media reported Sunday.



On Aug. 17, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan and Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter led a delegation to the Damascus International Fair.



Ezzeddine also said Lebanese and Syrian relations benefits from common history and geography, adding that there are already bilateral agreements signed between the two countries.

...