Geagea calls for revolution against corruption, arms

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea called Sunday for a "white revolution" against Lebanon's twin scourges of illegitimate arms and corruption.



The LF chief attacked Hezbollah's continued possession of arms and what he described as the party's monopolization of Lebanon's strategic decisions.



Geagea also said that the relationship between the LF and the Free Patriotic Movement remains as strong as ever, noting that the so-called Maraab Agreement – which ended decades of rivalry between the two parties – was not only limited to securing the inauguration of Michel Aoun as president.

