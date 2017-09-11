Economy, security focus of Hariri’s Russia visit

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's visit to Russia, starting Sunday, will focus on Lebanon's economic ties with Moscow and the Lebanese government's efforts to disassociate the country from regional turmoil, a source told The Daily Star. Hariri, who was heading a ministerial delegation, arrived in Moscow Sunday night, where he was scheduled to give several TV interviews, a source close to the premier said.



The ministerial delegation accompanying Hariri includes Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani, Economy Minister Raed Khoury, Information Minister Melhem Riachi, Public Works and Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury.

