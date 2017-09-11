Israeli warplanes rattle Sidon residents, break sound barrier

Israeli warplanes carried out a low altitude flyby Sunday over southern Lebanon, breaking the sound barrier and causing panic among residents a day after an Israeli spy device was uncovered along the southern border. Israeli warplanes violated Lebanon's airspace and flew at a low altitude early Sunday morning above south Lebanon, disturbing residents of Sidon and Palestinian refugee camps in the area.



The War Media Center added that the Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in Sidon's and Zahrani's airspace.



The flyby followed an incident Thursday where Israeli warplanes targeted a military position in Syria's Hama province from Lebanese airspace.



Also Saturday, the Army dismantled two lands mines that were connected to a spy device found on Lebanon's southern border, an Army statement said.

...