Tens of thousands to lose WFP cash aid in funding reallocation

Thousands of Syrian families in Lebanon received a message from the World Food Program this week announcing their imminent suspension from the WFP cash assistance scheme.



Although the family receives other forms of aid from the United Nations, the family has relied on cash assistance from the U.N.'s WFP to buy food over the past four years since they fled Homs.



Some 40,000 families – about 200,000 people – in Lebanon will no longer receive aid through the WFP voucher program, but the cash is set to be reallocated to an equal number of families the agency has identified as existing below the poverty line.



Additionally, the organization is aiming to refer some of the families no longer receiving cash assistance to its resilience programs, which provide training aimed at making households self-reliant.



In 2014, the U.N. agency suspended cash aid to 1.7 million refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

...