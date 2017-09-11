Hariri vows to prevent strife, defends Salam on Arsal saga

Prime Minister Saad Hariri vowed Sunday to prevent Sunni-Shiite strife in Lebanon similar to that ravaging Syria and Iraq, as the country reeled under the reverberations of an ongoing Army investigation into the circumstances that led to the abduction and killing of Lebanese soldiers by Daesh (ISIS).



Hariri's visit to Salam's Moseitbeh residence in Beirut coincided with a warning issued by President Michel Aoun that attempts to impede the investigation into the Arsal events that led to the kidnapping and killing of the soldiers could provoke reprisals.



However, the investigation has opened the door to criticism of Salam and his government as well as former Army commander Gen. Jean Kahwagi, mainly by politicians allied with Syria as well as parents of the slain soldiers, for not taking military action to rescue the servicemen.



Hariri said Daesh attacked Arsal with a view to sparking reactions from some to burn the town and incite Sunni-Shiite strife.



As for requests that the minutes of the Cabinet sessions at the time be made public, Hariri said that Aoun had asked for an investigation into how and why the soldiers were killed.



Hariri urged rival politicians to stop bickering over responsibility for the Arsal events.

