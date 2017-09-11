Hariri asks Bassil to issue complaint to UN against Israeli violations

Lebanon is preparing to file a complaint to the U.N. against Israel after warplanes violated Lebanese airspace Sunday shattering windows and causing distress amongst locals, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil announced Monday.



The Israeli warplanes violated Lebanon's airspace and flew at a low altitude early Sunday morning above south Lebanon, disturbing residents of Sidon and Palestinian refugee camps in the area.



The fly-by followed an incident Thursday where Israeli warplanes targeted a military position in Syria's Hama province from Lebanese airspace.

