Insights into arrest of former Arsal mayor

The arrest of former Arsal Mayor Ali al-Hujeiri Saturday was due to a number of charges related to ongoing investigations into the lead up and causes of the 2014 Arsal clashes, a local daily reported.



A source familiar with the investigation said that Hujeiri had been detained on charges related to the events of 2013, when two Army servicemen were killed in Arsal, in addition to other charges.



Further evidence came from videos and the confessions of arrested fighters from Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front.



The 2014 Arsal clashes began when militants from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and Daesh (ISIS) briefly overran the town of Arsal.



While several were killed or died in custody the whereabouts of 10 servicemen remained unknown until Aug. 27, when the Army, as part of a deal between Hezbollah and Daesh, recovered their bodies from Arsal's outskirts.

...