Hariri kicks off Russia visit by meeting Archbishop

Prime Minister Saad Hariri landed in Moscow Monday and began his official visit by meeting with Archbishop Nifon Saikali, before a series of meetings with Russian officials.



The ministerial delegation accompanying Hariri includes Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani, Economy Minister Raed Khoury, Information Minister Melhem Riachi, Public Works and Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury.

...