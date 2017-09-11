Aoun condemns Israeli violations

President Michel Aoun condemned Israeli violations of Lebanon's territorial sovereignty and Israel's targeting of Syrian territory from Lebanon's airspace, in a tweet issued Monday from the Lebanese presidency's official account.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a complaint against Israel to the U.N. for planting surveillance devices on Lebanese territory and violating Lebanese airspace.



The flyby followed an incident Thursday in which Israeli warplanes targeted a military position in Syria's Hama province from Lebanese airspace.

...