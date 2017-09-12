Itani denies intent to build incinerator in Karantina

A waste-to-energy project sparked protests in Karantina last week when residents and local representatives received word that the area had been chosen as the site for the incineration system's construction. Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani, however, dismissed the news as hearsay.



The proposed waste-to-energy plant is a project spearheaded by the Beirut mayor and touted as the municipality's solution to the ongoing waste crisis.



Itani, however, dismissed the residents' concerns.



When asked whether this plan excludes the possibility of the waste-to-energy plant being implemented in Karantina, Itani remained vague.



Itani vows that this energy will then be sold to Lebanon's national electricity company and redistributed to the public.



As for now, Itani says it will take at least six months to conclude the preliminary studies.



Although the waste crisis has already taken a heavy toll on Karantina, Itani said the area would be safeguarded.

...