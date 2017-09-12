Beirut festival to mark Army victory

A festival honoring the Lebanese Army's recent successful military operation against Daesh (ISIS) on the Lebanese-Syrian border areas and the soldiers who fell in the battle will be held Thursday.



The bodies of eight of the nine soldiers kidnapped by Daesh in 2014 and those of two other servicemen were recovered as part of a Hezbollah brokered deal with the militants to end the operation.



In 2014, Daesh and the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – overran the northeastern town of Arsal kidnapping over 30 servicemen.



After cornering Daesh into a 20 square kilometers pocket between Lebanon and Syria last month, Hezbollah brokered a deal allowing the militants' passage to eastern Syria in exchange for information on the missing Lebanese soldiers as well as a number of Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard fighters held by Daesh.



The U.S.-led coalition against Daesh bombed the convoy's route and some 85 Daesh fighters from or trying to reach the 17 buses carrying some 600 fighters and their families.

...