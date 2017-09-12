Detained filmmaker Doueiri released

A prominent French-Lebanese film director was released Monday after being questioned by Lebanon's military court on grounds he could have broken the law by shooting a movie in Israel several years ago. Ziad Doueiri was released after several hours of questioning, his lawyer Najib Lyan, said, speaking outside the court.



Lyan added that Doueiri's passports, which were taken by General Security as he entered the country Sunday, had been returned to him.



He appeared before Military State Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr over his entry to Israel to shoot his movie "The Attack" that was released in 2012 .



Doueiri's 2012 movie "The Attack" drew controversy at the time because it was shot in Israel.



While speaking with the media, Lyan did say why the case had been raised now given the years since the filming and the fact the director has entered Lebanon several times – including to film "The Insult".



Doueiri never received any response, Lyan said, and eventually chose to go regardless.



Doueiri's arrest and the events that followed have divided the Lebanese public.

...