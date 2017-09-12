Security, aid to Army, refugees to top Hariri’s Moscow talks

Despite deep political differences between Hezbollah and the Future Movement, mainly over the Syrian conflict and the party's deep involvement in fighting on the side of Assad's forces, Hariri left the door open for future direct talks with Hezbollah after the prime minister was praised by the party's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, for protecting Lebanon's stability.



Hariri, heading a large ministerial delegation, arrived in Moscow Sunday night on a three-day official visit for talks on Lebanon's economic ties with Russia and the Lebanese government's efforts to dissociate the country from regional conflicts, particularly the 6-year-old war in Syria.



A source close to Hariri had told The Daily Star that in his talks with Russian officials, the prime minister would also demand that international aid be increased to Lebanon to help it deal with the Syrian refugee crisis.



Similarly, Hariri will demand Moscow's intervention with the Syrian regime to complete the demarcation of the Lebanese-Syrian borders, the sources said.

