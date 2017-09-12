General Security eases renewal of Syrian visas

The General Security Tuesday amended regulations for Syrian nationals in Lebanon to ease the visa renewal process, a General Security statement said.



The source added that Syrian nationals who entered Lebanon legally for tourism purposes after Jan. 4 2015 and have over-stayed their visa could now pay a financial settlement to the General Security in order to leave the country.



On Jan. 5, 2015, amendments were made to regulations regarding the entry and residency of Syrian nationals in Lebanon – applying sponsorship system to Syrian labor.

