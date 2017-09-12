We stand united against terrorism, Aoun said to Trump

President Michel Aoun sent a cable to U.S. President Donald Trump to express solidarity in the fight against terrorism to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.



"Lebanon conveys its support to the United States in the fight against terrorism on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," Aoun said in the cable sent Tuesday morning, a statement from his media office reported.



He stressed that Lebanon is committed to the fight against terrorism and that the successful "Fajr al Joroud" military offensive against Daesh (ISIS) on the Lebanese-Syrian border was proof of this commitment.

