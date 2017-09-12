Army head vows meritocratic military academy at start of school year

Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun Tuesday vowed that entrance to the Military Academy in Fayyadieh would be meritocratic as he opened the new school year just months after a bribery scandal at the center.



During the tour Tuesday, the military head praised the efforts of the academy and its trainers for improvements made to the curriculum. The center takes in new cadets and teaches military, academic, cultural, and health courses for would be officers.



He began with a tour of the Academy, where he inspected various sections and their different training activities. Afterwards, he met with training instructors and officers who work at the facility.

...