Japan is looking to build stronger ties with Arab countries, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said during a major conference in Cairo Tuesday attended by representatives of the 22-Arab states including Lebanon.



Kono was speaking at a meeting with representatives of Arab League states in the Egyptian capital.



The meeting marked the first step in promoting political cooperation between Japan and Arab countries, the Lebanese ministry said in the statement.



Shmeilti praised Japan and described it as a leading country in the world, saying that despite the devastation of the country after World War II, Japan emerged as a leading power in science and technology due to the will of its people.

...