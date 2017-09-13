Kayaking guide hopes to tempt more tourists

More of a platoon master than a tour guide, Ali Awada bellows orders to a nearby group of people decked out in life jackets to jump into the river and board kayaks floating on the bank.



"This is the beauty of it," Awada said, adding that "kayaking builds character and increases your self-confidence". He said that between 1994 and 2017, 85,000 individuals of diverse nationalities had joined his guided river trips.



Awada noted, however, that the stability of the tourism industry was inexorably linked to the security of the country.



Just before the river's bank, where the group had gathered, the dense shrubbery gives way to a clearing where the Sport Nature Club has facilities for weekend adventurers to stay overnight or simply take a break during hikes or river trips.



The day's activities included a two-hour kayaking trip along the river.

